Safe and reliable access to the Internet is a powerful accelerator for people in authoritarian regions to realize their democratic aspirations. It is instrumental for at-risk populations to receive unbiased news, research issues, express political views, expose government misconducts, and communicate with other users without fear of persecution. The nthLink mobile application enables everyday users in censored regions to gain safer and unfettered access to the Internet.Authoritarian governments use sophisticated Internet blocking and monitoring technologies to control the free flow of information. nthLink is built on the Jigsaw Outline and Shadowsocks technologies, which are proven to be effective in circumventing even the strictest Internet censorship systems.With traffic masking, strong encryption, trusted DNS lookup, and automated IP switching, nthLink is a powerful tool for safer access to the unfettered Internet.If some or all server addresses are blocked, nthLink’s blocking recovery algorithm recalculates new access point addresses in real time based on the user’s location, device, time, and other information. No pre-allocated server addresses are stored on the client side, thus allowing users to reconnect to the nthLink network even if the users have not used the nthLink mobile app for an extended period.Once installed, the nthLink mobile app does not require additional setup or registration. The user can connect his/her entire device to the nthLink VPN/Shadowsocks network with the push of a button. With nthLink’s automatic network discovery and blocking recovery, the mobile clients can reliably connect to the nthLink network at any time.